First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 535.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 471,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after buying an additional 397,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,655,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,830,000 after buying an additional 204,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

