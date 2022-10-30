First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6,250.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $271.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

