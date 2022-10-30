First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. CWM LLC grew its position in Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Perficient by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

