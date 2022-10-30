First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 472 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $208,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

