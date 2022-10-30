First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 633 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 359.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $50,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Trading Up 3.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.