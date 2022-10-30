First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 659 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Bentley Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bentley Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 170.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

