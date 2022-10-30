First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $127.59.

