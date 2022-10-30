First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,424,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,453,000 after purchasing an additional 378,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

