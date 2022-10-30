First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $108.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

