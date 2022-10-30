First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

