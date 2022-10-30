First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.