First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. National Pension Service increased its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Loews by 5,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

