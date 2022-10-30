First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

