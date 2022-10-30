First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $90.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.30. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 215.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.40). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

