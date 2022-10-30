First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.