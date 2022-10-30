First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 414.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 14.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 484,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

