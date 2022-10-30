First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 306.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Syneos Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

