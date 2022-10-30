First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

RHP stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 467.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

