First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 291.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCT opened at $12.17 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.80, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

