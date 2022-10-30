First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.61.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

