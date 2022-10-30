First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.71 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

