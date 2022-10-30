First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $29,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $114,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 835,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $54,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,868.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $114,101.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 835,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,691 shares of company stock worth $684,581 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

