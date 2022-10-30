First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,456,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,230,000 after acquiring an additional 527,748 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,706,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,435,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.