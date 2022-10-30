First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,583,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares in the company, valued at $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $36.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.