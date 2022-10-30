First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WOPEY opened at $23.37 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.