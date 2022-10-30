First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of B. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,193,000 after buying an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after buying an additional 65,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on B. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

