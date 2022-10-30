First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CTS by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $3,153,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

CTS Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

