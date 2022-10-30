First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMI opened at $36.97 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

