First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

