First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance
XME stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $66.63.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.