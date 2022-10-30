First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.40.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.