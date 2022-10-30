First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

