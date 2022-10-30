First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 157,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

