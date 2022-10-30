First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

