First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

ARIS stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

