First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8,800.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.75.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 75.28% and a net margin of 28.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

