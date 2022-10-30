First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1,109.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,254,037.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,223,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORN. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $234.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

