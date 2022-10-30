First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $154.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.70. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

