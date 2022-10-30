First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 303 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 39.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $57,633,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 610,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,422,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

