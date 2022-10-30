First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMGF opened at $38.64 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

