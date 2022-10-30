First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alarm.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Alarm.com by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of ALRM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

