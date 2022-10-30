First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE TPL opened at $2,319.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.91. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,319.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,901.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,677.06.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.