First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 635.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM opened at $1,396.24 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,397.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,344.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,251.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.