First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.