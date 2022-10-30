Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 134.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FBRT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

