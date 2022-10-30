Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $38,710,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 61.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $12,855,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $9,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 2.9 %

FTDR opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.