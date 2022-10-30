Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Gartner stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.