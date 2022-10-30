Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.98 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.