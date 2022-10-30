Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 3,325.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 184,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

