Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Lowered by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

GMED opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

