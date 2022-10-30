Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.83 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $930.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $3,069,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,813. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

